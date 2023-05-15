x3 ICT Technicians Grade: P8 (Harare)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: ICT Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain, troubleshoot and administer the use of local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), computer workstations, connections to the Internet and peripheral equipment.

Evaluate and install computer hardware, networking software, operating system software and software applications.

Operate master consoles to monitor the performance of computer systems and networks and co-ordinate access and use of computer networks Provide problem-solving services to network users.

Install, maintain, troubleshoot and upgrade Web-server hardware and software.

Implement network traffic and security monitoring software, and optimize server performance.

Perform routine network start up and close down and maintain control records.

Perform data backups and disaster recovery operations.

Conduct tests and perform security and quality controls.

Control and monitor e-mail use, web navigation, and installed software.

Installing hardware and software systems.

Maintaining or repairing equipment.

Troubleshooting a variety of computer issues.

Setting up computer security measures.

Configuring computer networks.

Offering technical supporton-site or via phone or email.

Perform any other duties assigned by the ICT Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

HND or Diploma in Computers or equivalent.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other digital applications.

Knowledge of hard drive maintenance.

Excellent strategic planning skills and ability to interact at all levels.

Ethical, honest and responsible person

Clean class 4 driver's licence is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023