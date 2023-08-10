Zimbabwe Elections 2023
x3 Provincial Administrative Officers (Grade: G3) (Bulawayo, Masvingo & Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Successful candidates will report to: Provincial Coordinator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops the action plan for the Provincial Administrative Department.
- Coordinates building and maintenance issues for general repairs.
- Supervises Administrative Officers at the Provincial Office.
- Reviews monthly and quarterly administrative reports for the Province.
- Facilitates travel authorisations and acquittals for the Province.
- Supervises the general vehicle maintenance for the Province.
- Oversees the management of fuel stocks and maintenance of fuel register.
- Manages petty cash for the province.
- Identify and recommend cost-effective solutions for the Provincial Office.
- Oversees provincial Human resources issues.
- Carrying out any such other responsibilities and duties as may be required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Business Studies/ Administration, IAC, Accounts or any relevant qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.
- At least 2 years experience in a similar environment.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Good report writing and presentation skills.
- Excellent analytical and evaluation skills.
- Excellent leadership skills.
- Ability and tenacity to with Government and other stakeholders.
- Must be a person of high integrity, professionalism, assertiveness and innovation.
- Proficient in Microsoft packages.
- A clean class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with detailed curriculum vitae, proof of qualifications and experience should be addressed and forwarded to:
The Human Resources Director
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission
144 Samora Machel Avenue
Harare
-----------------
Bulawayo Office
46 Park Road, Suburbs Opposite Bulawayo Polytechnic main Gate Bulawayo
-----------------
Masvingo Office
Chiefs Hall, Masvingo
-----------------
Mutare Office
59 Second Street, PREMCO Building, 2nd Floor, Mutare
NB: Applicants should indicate the post applied for on the envelopes. Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above requirements will be responded to.
”The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission is an equal opportunity employer which practises gender and human rights based approaches to recruitment. Qualified women and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 12 August 2023
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) is a national human rights institution which was established under section 242 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. It is an independent Commission whose main mandate is to protect, promote and enforce human rights.
Website: https://www.zhrc.org.zw/