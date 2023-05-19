x5 Legal Processing Clerks (Grade: P9)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Chief Public Prosecutor.

Location: x1 Hwange x1, Mutare x1, Masvingo x1, Chinhoyi & x1 Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the office to enhance day to day operations.

Filing and indexing of all indicts to be processed.

Typing of state summaries and charge sheets.

Analysing dockets and extracting selected affidavits and documentary exhibits for the preparation of indicts Filing of indicts and subpoenas.

Dispatching subpoenas to Police for service of state witnesses.

Liasing with Police on the movements of subpoenas.

Typing bail application responses, Appeals and reviews for the High Court and Supreme Court.

Typing Court applications and responses for the Constitutional Court.

Keeping a proper record of all Indicts, bail application responses, reviews and appeal court applications processed.

Any other duties assigned by the Chief Public Prosecutor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Secretarial Studies HEXCO/ Diploma in Office Administration (IAC) or equivalent.

Fluent in English and any other vernacular language.

Ability to communicate effectively and handle confidential information.

Mature, well disciplined and very good office etiquette.

Ethical, honest and responsible person.

Highly computer literate.

Ability to work under pressure and after hours.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023