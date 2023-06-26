x7 Production Clerks: Contract (Harare And Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Production Department. The incumbents will report to the Production Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compiles daily/ weekly packaging throughput reconciliation reports.

Compiles daily/ weekly production reports.

Reconciles and accounts for stocks and records movement as per SOP.

Consolidates and inputs production as per SOP.

Coordinates work schedules.

Maintains office supplies and stationery.

Monitors site re-order levels for both packaging and raw materials.

Controls and records quality on raw materials and finished products.

Adheres to and ensures adherence to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.

Performs any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ level subjects including English Language and Mathematics/ Accounts.

A Certificate in Accounting or equivalent.

At least 2 years’ clerical experience.

Core Competencies:

Ability to work under pressure.

High degree of honesty and accuracy.

Analytical skills.

Excellent in figures.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to multi-task.

Knowledge of Excel and SAP.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own hand writing accompanied with a copy of a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to: