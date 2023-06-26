Pindula|Search Pindula
Silo Food Industries

x7 Production Clerks: Contract (Harare And Bulawayo)

Silo Food Industries
Jun. 29, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Production Department. The incumbents will report to the Production Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Compiles daily/ weekly packaging throughput reconciliation reports.
  • Compiles daily/ weekly production reports.
  • Reconciles and accounts for stocks and records movement as per SOP.
  • Consolidates and inputs production as per SOP.
  • Coordinates work schedules.
  • Maintains office supplies and stationery.
  • Monitors site re-order levels for both packaging and raw materials.
  • Controls and records quality on raw materials and finished products.
  • Adheres to and ensures adherence to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.
  • Performs any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 ‘O’ level subjects including English Language and Mathematics/ Accounts.
  • A Certificate in Accounting or equivalent.
  • At least 2 years’ clerical experience.

Core Competencies:

  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • High degree of honesty and accuracy.
  • Analytical skills.
  • Excellent in figures.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to multi-task.
  • Knowledge of Excel and SAP.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own hand writing accompanied with a copy of a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

Silo Food Industries Ltd

14 Wimbledon Crescent Eastlea

HARARE

Or send an email with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw

NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 29 June 2023

