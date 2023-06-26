x7 Production Clerks: Contract (Harare And Bulawayo)
Silo Food Industries
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Production Department. The incumbents will report to the Production Supervisor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Compiles daily/ weekly packaging throughput reconciliation reports.
- Compiles daily/ weekly production reports.
- Reconciles and accounts for stocks and records movement as per SOP.
- Consolidates and inputs production as per SOP.
- Coordinates work schedules.
- Maintains office supplies and stationery.
- Monitors site re-order levels for both packaging and raw materials.
- Controls and records quality on raw materials and finished products.
- Adheres to and ensures adherence to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.
- Performs any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ level subjects including English Language and Mathematics/ Accounts.
- A Certificate in Accounting or equivalent.
- At least 2 years’ clerical experience.
Core Competencies:
- Ability to work under pressure.
- High degree of honesty and accuracy.
- Analytical skills.
- Excellent in figures.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Ability to multi-task.
- Knowledge of Excel and SAP.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in own hand writing accompanied with a copy of a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be addressed to:
The Human Resources Officer
Silo Food Industries Ltd
14 Wimbledon Crescent Eastlea
HARARE
Or send an email with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw
NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 29 June 2023
