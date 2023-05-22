x8 Human Resources Officer (Grade: P7)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Human Resources Manager.

Location: x1 Bulawayo, x1 Mat North, x1 Mat South, x1 Mash West, x1 Mash East, x1 Manicaland, x1 Midlands & x1 Masvingo.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement the NPA Human Resources Policyon training and development.

Research and advise on HR problems affecting the NPA.

Production and implementation of the NPA Manpower Development Plan.

Liaison on training matters with members of other organisations.

Production and printing of NPA reference manuals.

Research on Human Resources Planning and Manpower related issues.

Liaison with Conditions of Service Section on human resources plans.

Analyse, monitor and evaluate of the career development and promotion policies.

Liaison with the Human Resources Manager on training matters within the Province.

Planning and supporting all NPA training programs.

Advancement of NPA training policy through publications and manuals.

Coordinating the movement and training of NPA members studying abroad.

Initiation of course nominations to fill up identified skill deficiencies.

Production and custody of course records and course reports.

Rendering advice to Conditions of Service Section on posting and promotions.

Coordination, supervision and validation of all NPA courses.

Management of NPA sports disciplines clubs and organizing competitions among various stations.

Any other duties assigned by the HR Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Human Resources Management.

Must be a person of high integrity, professionalism and innovation.

Ability to work under pressure.

Computer literate and knowledge of modern accounting packages.

Clean class 4 driver's licence is an added advantage.

Team player.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023