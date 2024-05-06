Yellow Machine Operator (Chisumbanje)

Job Description

The Yellow Machine Operator Trainer shall be responsible for training and monitoring all Yellow Machine operators and ensuring the proper use of machines by operators within the company. The incumbent will also perform any other duties assigned by the Tractor Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Training Operators on proper machine handling, operation, and maintenance.

Ensure proper risk assessment is done before operations.

Conduct refresher courses for all Yellow Machine operators.

Perform damage analysis on yellow machines within the estate.

Participate in recruitment and selection of Yellow Machine operators.

Monitoring the cleaning proceedings of all Yellow Machines.

Coordinating with the training department for all periodical assessments.

Keeping a record of all training issues in liaison with the training department.

Developing and updating training manuals, SOPs, and Checklists.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in training of Yellow machine operators.

At least 2 years of related experience as a trainer in the industry.

Able to produce good workmanship.

Attention to detail.

Active and energetic as the job requires a hands-on approach.

Able to communicate effectively with people at different levels.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications NOT LATER THAN 6th May 2024 to:

Human Resources Manager-Harvesting