Young Entrepreneurs Advocacy Council (YEAC) Volunteers x17

USAID funded youth economic empowerment activity being implemented by REPSSI and its partners in the Southern Region of Zimbabwe.

Organizational Relationships:

Responsible to: Innovations and Entrepreneurship Specialist and the Chief of Party

Responsible for: YES Zimbabwe Arise Activity youth advisory services Internal Relationships Working closely with the programs personnel, particularly Provincial Coordinators and Entrepreneurship specialist, the YEAC members will support all activity departments including Monitoring and Evaluation, Communication and Documentation and administration. External Relationships Government line ministries, Project sub-partners, other development collaborators in the province. Corporate Responsibility District programming input and advisory services for the activity

Duties and Responsibilities

District programming input and advisory services

Review and provide input on program strategies and activities.

Offer guidance on youth-led, locally driven solutions and feedback on effective youth inclusion and engagement during program implementation.

Ensure that the voices of young people are at the forefront of decision-making processes.

Collaborate with local actors and stakeholders to enhance program impact.

Attend quarterly YEAC meetings and actively participate in discussions.

The members will assist in mobilization for the YEZA activities within their communities.

Relationship Building

Establishing and maintaining effective relationships with all stakeholders including private sector partners, REPSSI Sub partners, local authorities, community leaders, government ministries and other development partners in the activity operation areas.

To represent the activity at community engagements and activities with guidance from supervisors

Represent Young People:

The members are expected to ensure that the voice of the young entrepreneurs in their communities are well represented and their concerns are well communicated and included in the decisions for the activity.

The members are expected to participate in pause and reflect meetings under the YERRZA activity and ensure that feedback from young entrepreneurs is captured.

The board will ensure that the activity remains youth-led and all key decision are made with youth beneficiation at its core.

Qualifications and Experience

Eligibility Criteria:

Entrepreneurs should be 18-35 years old.

Must be resident in the district applied for.

Demonstrated commitment to youth economic empowerment and sustainable development.

Strong understanding of the economic challenges faced by young people in Zimbabwe and particularly southern region districts of project operation.

Experience in community engagement or youth-focused economic empowerment initiatives, participation in entrepreneurship and innovation is valued.

Ability to work collaboratively in a diverse and inclusive environment.

Membership/Leadership of a national/regional youth sectoral body e.g., youth in mining, youth in agriculture, youth in business.

Core Competences:

Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.

Fluency in English and the local language of the province, Ndebele is preferred.

Demonstrated experience and/or understanding of positive youth development (PYD) principles, the youth employment, vocational education, entrepreneurship systems;

Excellent presentation and negotiation skills and experience.

Other

How to Apply

Complete your application by answering the questions on this link and upload a maximum of 2-page CV on the button below

Closing date May 19, 2024. Applicants that fail to adhere to this instruction will not be shortlisted. Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

REPSSI is committed to the principles of employment equity and an employment environment free of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days after the due date, consider your application as unsuccessful

Click Here to applyGenerate a Whatsapp Message