Young Graduate - Operations (Harare)

Job Description

Total Energies Is Looking For Young Graduate - Operations

Duties and Responsibilities

HSE

Participate in ICC program and assist contractors to continuously improve their Safety Management Systems.

Coordinate compilation of zero fatality program documents – Safety green light, JST, Life-Saving checks.

Conduct 2 HSE worksites reports, report 2 near misses and 1 housekeeping check per month.

Participate in the depot quarterly Technical Integrity monitoring for the depots.

Participate in ERIS Audits for selected stations and consolidate action plan for all audits.

Participate, implement and use of IZI safety, DAISY, and ERIS for inspection of contractors, maintenance works and sites.

Participate in the annual prevention plan for maintenance work and carry out project prevention plans for all projects.

Participate in monthly station visits to verify invariants implementation and status of network assets, update files monthly.

MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT