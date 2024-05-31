Young Graduate - Operations (Harare)
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Job Description
Total Energies Is Looking For Young Graduate - Operations
Duties and Responsibilities
HSE
- Participate in ICC program and assist contractors to continuously improve their Safety Management Systems.
- Coordinate compilation of zero fatality program documents – Safety green light, JST, Life-Saving checks.
- Conduct 2 HSE worksites reports, report 2 near misses and 1 housekeeping check per month.
- Participate in the depot quarterly Technical Integrity monitoring for the depots.
- Participate in ERIS Audits for selected stations and consolidate action plan for all audits.
- Participate, implement and use of IZI safety, DAISY, and ERIS for inspection of contractors, maintenance works and sites.
- Participate in the annual prevention plan for maintenance work and carry out project prevention plans for all projects.
- Participate in monthly station visits to verify invariants implementation and status of network assets, update files monthly.
MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT
- Compile and update the Equipment Database for Network and Logistics and ensure all equipment are included in maintenance plan.
- Assist the Maintenance Engineers to set up a proper annual Preventive Maintenance plan for the affiliate and execute it monthly.
- Assist the Depot Managers to have a properly set up maintenance system for the depots and implementation of MX LOG.
- Assist the Engineers and Depot Managers to properly establish and file records of maintenance and drawings for each site.
- Assist the Maintenance Engineers to attend to CM and HSE anomaly reports from network and ensure timely closure based on class of anomaly (Class A – 30D, Class B – 90D to 180D, Class C – 180D to 365D).
- Prepare and circulate weekly reporting of maintenance works status and monthly CM & PM KPI dashboards preparations.
- Liaise with Operations Administrator to make sure proper tracking and closing of payments cycle for maintenance works completed.
- Liaise with Engineer and help provide method statement to contractors doing maintenance works for quality, cost guidance.
- Daily monitoring of the DAISY tool ensuring interventions are attended to in a timely manner and closed by contractors.
- Alert in maintenance reviews for problematic assets and major maintenance works cost estimations.
- Assist Engineers to set up and monitor the implementation of maintenance contracts for the affiliate.
- Analyze utilization of each GL budget line fortnightly, implement cost reduction measures to ensure saving on maintenance expenses.
- Fortnightly preparation and reporting of OPEX budget utilization status for Operations.
PROJECTS MANAGEMENT
- Participate in project feasibility studies for engineering and construction projects, preparing documentation, drawings and recommendation for execution of project. Understand the Group standards and applicable local regulations to petroleum project.
- Assist the Projects Engineer to manage the project life cycle i.e. from design to commissioning ensuring proper control of constraints.
- Assist the Projects Engineer to document and file MOCs and risk assessments for all projects from design to operation.
- Assist Project Engineer prepare the detailed project plan for each project in compliance with design with legislative requirements.
- Participate in negotiation supply of equipment, tendering and engineering contracts with the service providers, in collaboration with the purchasing division.
- Participate in projects site visits, site meetings minuting, tracks the project schedule, controls cost and quality and periodically trains contractors on prevention plans, work permits, safety green light and control of the worksite.
- Ensure that assets for all completed projects are added to the asset register and demolished assets are also removed from the asset register.
- Fortnightly preparation and reporting of CAPEX budget liquidation and project status for Operations.
- Assist Engineers to conduct equipment stock count in the warehouse and reconcile monthly.
- Carries out any other business as may be delegated by their hierarchy.
Context & Environment
- The position covers a rotational learning experience in covering maintenance and projects works in the network service stations, depots, general trade, and mining sites according to set out TotalEnergies standards.
- The Young Graduate shall be understudying Engineer under the wings of the Projects Engineers, Maintenance Engineers Depot Manager and Engineering Manager.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science Engineering Degree.
- Minimum of 1-year experience.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 01 June 2024
