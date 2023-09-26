Young KP Field Officer (Seke)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants for the position of Young KP Field Officer in Seke, Mashonaland East province for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; and prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The Young KP Field Officer will coordinate the HIV prevention approach to the most at-risk AGYWs especially Young Women Selling Sex (YWSS) aged 15 to 24 years. The successful candidate should ensure the delivery of comprehensive DREAMS HIV and Violence Prevention services working closely with Health service providers, community stakeholders, and key partners involved in key populations programming to improve access to HIV prevention, care, and treatment services. The position reports to the GBV, Child Protection, and KP Coordinator and supervises Young Sisters.

Duties and Responsibilities

Rolling out the YWSS programming in the DREAMS district offering support supervision to YWSS groups, ensuring quality implementation, and spearheading hot spot-mapping for young key populations.

Providing leadership to the identification, training, and supervision of Young Sisters and identification of community safe spaces and safe hubs.

Supporting and supervising Young Sisters to identify and profile YWSS for HIV Risk ensuring linkage to ASRH services.

Capacity building of Young Sisters to create demand for AGYW/YWSS-friendly services through training and mentorship.

Collaborating with Program Nurses and Clinical Services and Mentorship Officer for clinical outreach youth-friendly service provision at safe spaces and to improve the quality, demand, and uptake of youth-friendly services in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Working closely with the Economic Strengthening Officer and the HIV prevention and ASRH Officer to link AGYWs to clinical and non-clinical services meeting all the unique needs of vulnerable AGYWs in all their diversity.

Conducting community dialogues and group discussions with AGYWs/YWSS to determine perceptions on service provision and how to improve service delivery models.

Working with the GBV, Child Protection, and KP Coordinator in the development of IEC materials for interpersonal communication and PrEP literacy.

Identifying and training DREAMS Ambassadors on the PrEP toolkit in consultation with specified partner organizations.

Implementing a simplified and differentiated approach to increase uptake of PrEP in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and DREAMS Program Nurses.

Facilitating the establishment of support groups for AGYWs/ YWSS social support.

Documenting and reporting on activities conducted, compiling significant stories of change, weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports.

Overseeing the day-to-day work of YWSS hubs for effective project implementation.

Reviewing and approving the performance, timesheets, travel requests, and claims for Young Sisters.

Managing and controlling all resources assigned for young women selling sex.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in degree in Social Sciences or related discipline.

Minimum 2 years of relevant working experience working with priority populations and working in PEPFAR funded programs is an added advantage.

Must be fluent in English, Ndebele, and Shona.

Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including Word processing, Spreads; heets, and Databases.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: ykpo@zimttech.org