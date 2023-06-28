Youth Officer (Global Fund)

Job Description

An exciting and challenging opportunity has arisen within National AIDS Council. Applications are invited from qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Community mobilization and sensitization, identifying community volunteers and stakeholders involved in the Sista2Sista programme.

Training and capacity building; designing and organizing training programmes for sister mentors and club members.

Monitoring and Evaluation; conduct support and supervision visits to mentors to monitor progress and effectiveness of programmes.

Research and Documentation; compile weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports, documenting and recording and filling of all programmes information.

Coordinates logistical arrangements for programme activities.

Any other duties as may be assigned by anyone in authority.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in Health or Social Sciences/ equivalent.

At least 6 months of field experience in a related field.

Competencies & Attributes:

Integrity & Confidentiality.

Teamwork and Collaboration.

Fluency in both English and the local community language.

Leadership, and communication skills.

Critical thinking & problem solving.

Strong IT skills.

Other

How to Apply

Complete the NAC Vacancy Application Form and comply with all instructions stated therein, then submit only ONE application by email to: recruitment@nac.org.zw