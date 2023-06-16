ZHI Sustainability Plan Development Consultant (Harare)

Job Description

ZHI seeks to engage the services a consultant to develop the organization’s Sustainability Plan, a roadmap for achieving long-term goals and documents strategies to continue the program, activities, and partnerships in perpetuity. Under the overall guidance of the Executive Director, the Consultant will develop a sustainability plan with a focus on concrete deliverables working closely with the Senior Management Team (SMT).

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions. ZHI seeks to develop a Sustainability Plan to ensure the ensure the organization’s existence in perpetuity. The sustainability plan should have strategies that will ensure sustainability in the following domains; institutional/organisational, financial, programmatic, impact and results , relational , Technical/ Capacity and environmental. This plan should align to the ZHI strategic documents, global and regional sustainability development goals that speak to the ZHI mandate.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop a technical proposal for this consultancy.

Participate in an inception meeting with ZHI SMT and finalise the technical proposal with a clear work plan for this consultancy.

Conduct desk review on sustainability measures applied to similar organisations as ZHI.

Conduct a desk review of all ZHI strategic documents, policies within all ZHI sustainability domains mentioned above.

Conduct a ZHI sustainability SWOT analysis.

Develop strategies required for each sustainability domain align these strategies to ZHI strategic documents, global and regional development sustainability goals.

Develop a comprehensive ZHI sustainability plan that provides a set of strategies and recommendations that will ensure that ZHI’s sustainability across all domains.

Develop an action plan with activities that ZHI should implement to ensure sustainability for all domains.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a master’s degree in public health, Social Sciences, Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Development studies, Planning, Business Administration, communication, or another related field,

PHD in relevant field an added advantage

At least 5 years of progressively responsible and relevant professional work experience in developing sustainability plans for similar organisations.

Previous experience in providing organisational development/ organisation capacity development for organisations is required.

Good strategic visioning, critical and strategic thinking, and ability to develop strategic partnerships.

Well-informed of the national and Southern Africa regional context with previous experiences working in different countries in the SADC region,

Other

How to Apply

No paper applications will be accepted. Individual(s)/ organization with the experience, skills and expertise in the above assignment should submit a proposal, CVs and evidence of previous work done related to these activities to ZHI on: procurement@zhi.co.zw.

NB: The proposal should be no more than 2MB in size. During submission, use the title of this consultancy in the subject line, “ZHI Sustainability Plan Development Consultant”.

Deadline: 25 June 2023