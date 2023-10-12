ZIFFT Junior Designer: Volunteer (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a talented and motivated Junior Level Designer to join our team on a 2-months voluntary internship. The ideal candidate must have a strong understanding of design principles and be proficient in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. Experience with After Effects and Premiere would be an advantage.

The Junior Level Designer will work under the guidance of an experienced designer to create and deliver marketing materials for the festival. This includes designing posters, flyers, social media graphics, and other promotional materials.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create and deliver marketing materials for the festival.

Work under the guidance of an experienced designer.

Meet deadlines and deliver high-quality work.

Qualifications and Experience

Strong proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.

Experience with After Effects and Premiere would be an advantage.

Excellent attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Click Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/detail/zifft-junior-designer-volunteer-247