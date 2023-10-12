Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Telco

ZIFFT Junior Designer: Volunteer (Harare)

Telco
Oct. 10, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are looking for a talented and motivated Junior Level Designer to join our team on a 2-months voluntary internship. The ideal candidate must have a strong understanding of design principles and be proficient in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. Experience with After Effects and Premiere would be an advantage.

The Junior Level Designer will work under the guidance of an experienced designer to create and deliver marketing materials for the festival. This includes designing posters, flyers, social media graphics, and other promotional materials.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Create and deliver marketing materials for the festival.
  • Work under the guidance of an experienced designer.
  • Meet deadlines and deliver high-quality work.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Strong proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.
  • Experience with After Effects and Premiere would be an advantage.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Click Link: https://live.telco.co.zw/en_GB/jobs/detail/zifft-junior-designer-volunteer-247

Deadline: 10 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Telco

Telco – a telecommunications or communication service provider (CSP) company that transports information electronically through telephony and data communication services in the networking industry. Since the invention of mobile telephony most telcos have also become Internet service providers (ISPs).

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

CIMAS
CIMAS

Driver (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Graphic Designer

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback