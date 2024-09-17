1 Acre Stand for Sale - Trenance

This spacious 1-acre stand is located in the desirable neighborhood of Trenance. The property comes with full title deeds, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transfer of ownership.
The property is fully serviced and ready to build, providing an excellent opportunity to create your dream home in a sought-after location. With its prime location and convenient access to local amenities, this property offers an ideal setting for a modern and comfortable lifestyle.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of Trenance and build the home you've always wanted!