1 months subscription

Whatsapp Biz is a platform for people who have whatsapp business catalogues to advertise their shop.At the moment it is for businesses in but not limited to Harare. If you get listed you will be added to 2 platforms.1. The whatsappBiz web directory - www.whatsappbiz.co.zw.2. The whatapp Biz whatsapp directory https://wa.me/c/263778553152Both platforms will be promoted via various platforms and will hopefully draw attention to your business. Please visit both our platforms and see what we are doing to help you get your business noticed.