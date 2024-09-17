2 Bedroom House For Sale - Cowdray Park

This cozy and newly renovated property is located in the vibrant and high-density suburb of Cowdray Park. Sitting on a 200sqm stand, this charming home boasts two spacious bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, perfect for a small family or young professionals. The open plan lounge and kitchen area create a welcoming and modern living space, perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing after a long day. The property is offered with a cession title, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transfer of ownership. With an asking price of just USD$17k, this is an excellent opportunity to own a comfortable and affordable home in a bustling and growing community. Don't miss out on this chance to make this lovely property your own!