200 Square Meter Stand For Sale - Rangemore

This 200 square metre stand is located in the desirable neighborhood of Upper Rangemore. The property is fully serviced and ready to build, providing an excellent opportunity to create your dream home in a sought-after location. The property comes with a session agreement, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transfer of ownership. With its prime location and convenient access to local amenities, this property offers an ideal setting for a modern and comfortable lifestyle. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of Upper Rangemore and build the home you've always wanted!