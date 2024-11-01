We write to kindly invite you and your team to our 2023 Annual Business Leadership Summit to be held at Elephant Hills, Victoria Falls from 19 – 22 November 2023.

This Business Leadership Summit is a unique event offering business and

corporate leaders a peer-driven, collaborative experience. This boutique gathering is specifically designed for 200+ leaders that have vast experience in managing their corporates. These professionals have tenure, strong decision-making authority and influence on key aspects that drive organisations' management aspects in respective firms. The participants will take a deep dive into forward-thinking topics, explore new approaches, and gain valuable insights from their peers and expert speakers to help them deliver tangible results for their firms towards which will impact on national aspirations.

Program Outline:

·Leading in Difficult Times.

·Women in Leadership – Breaking barriers & empowering change.

·Digital transformation – How can business leaders navigate this new frontier?

·The Future of Productivity.

·The Future of Work: Balancing People & Profit.

·Emerging leadership & Corporate Governance trends in 2023. What does the future hold for business leaders Zimbabwe and the African continent?

·Energy & Sustainability: Tracking the Global Climate Change.