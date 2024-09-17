3 Bedroom House For Sale - Avondale Harare

This 3-bedroom house is located in the desirable neighborhood of Avondale West in Harare. The property sits on a spacious 3750 sqm stand, providing ample space for outdoor activities and future developments. The house features a kitchen, but it is in need of renovations to bring it up to modern standards. Additionally, the property includes bathrooms and a toilet, as well as some attractive wooden panelings on some walls that add charm and character. A pantry provides additional storage space for your kitchen supplies.

While the property comes with deeds, it needs a lot of work to restore it to its full potential. With some vision and investment, this property has the potential to become a beautiful and comfortable family home in a sought-after location. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of Avondale West and create your dream home!