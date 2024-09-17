3 Bedroom House For Sale - Burnside

Nestled on a beautifully landscaped 1-acre lot, this stunning property offers the perfect blend of comfort and tranquility. The main house features 3 spacious bedrooms, each with built-in cupboards and a master en-suite bathroom, providing ample space for a growing family. The living area boasts a cozy fireplace, perfect for chilly evenings, and leads to a separate dining area, which in turn opens up to a lovely verandah, perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining guests. The kitchen is fully equipped with fitted cupboards and a walk-in pantry, as well as a convenient scullery. The living area also features a bath with basin and a separate toilet with a linen cupboard for added convenience.

In addition to the main house, there is a charming 1-bed cottage, perfect for guests or as a rental unit. A single lockup garage provides secure parking for your vehicle. The property is fully walled and gated, providing a high level of security and privacy.