3 Bedroom House For Sale - Suburbs

Introducing a magnificent property that combines comfort, versatility, and commercial potential. Nestled within a desirable location, this 3-bedroom house showcases a variety of amenities to suit your needs.

Upon entering, you will be greeted by a spacious lounge area, perfect for relaxation and entertaining guests. Adjacent to the lounge is a charming dining area, where you can enjoy meals with family and friends. A conveniently located toilet adds convenience and accessibility for residents and visitors alike.The house features a well-appointed fitted kitchen, complete with modern appliances and ample storage space. A scullery is available to keep your kitchen organized and clutter-free, allowing for seamless meal preparation and clean-up.The bedrooms are generously proportioned, offering comfort and privacy. The main bedroom boasts an ensuite bathroom, providing a private sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.In addition to the main house, the property includes a delightful 2-bedroom cottage, offering versatile accommodation options. This separate dwelling can serve as a guest house, home office, or rental unit, providing both convenience and potential income opportunities.Car enthusiasts or those requiring additional storage space will appreciate the lockup garage, providing secure parking and ample room for vehicles and belongings.Outside, a non-functional swimming pool adds a touch of elegance to the property's outdoor space, creating a visual centerpiece and potential area for future restoration.It's worth noting that this property holds clean title deeds, ensuring a seamless and secure transfer of ownership. Furthermore, the commercial rights attached to the property open up a world of possibilities, allowing you to explore various business ventures or capitalize on its prime location.Don't miss the opportunity to make this remarkable property your own. Whether you seek a comfortable family home with income potential or a strategic commercial investment, this property offers the best of both worlds. Schedule a viewing today and let your imagination run wild with the possibilities that await you.