Life's a rollercoaster ride,
With ups and downs, twists and turns,
But the journey's worth the while,
If we learn from what we've learned.
Though the road may seem so rough,
Take a moment to look around,
There's so much beauty all around,
If we just open our eyes and see.
So hold on tight, and ride it out,
Enjoy the highs, the lows, the doubt,
For life is full of what it's about only if you choose to live it with joy and glee.
- All Things Encouraging
