Beading training courses coming soon, somewhere near you.
*Decorative beading:*
For all Decorators, Fashion designers, Casual Beading enthusiasts etc.
*Gallery beading:*
For Visual or Fine Artists, Traditional fashion designers, Story tellers, Photographers etc
*Therapeutic beading:*
For Humanitarian and Clinical Service staff like Psychologists, Occupational therapists, Educators, Team builders, Health care workers etc
