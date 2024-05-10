Business seminar

⭕ *INTAKE* ‼️ ♻️ VISION SYSTEM is a Legitimate Organization looking for serious people to work with as part/full time even to those who already have something they are doing. Get trained for free while earning and age limit is 20 to 65 years. *Don't be like a poor man who always wait for good things to happen.* 🍏 please have a helping heart and share to others so that they can find this lifetime opportunity. Thank you! *BULAWAYO OFFICE* Suite 310/311 Third Floor Charter House CNR L.Takawira/Fort Street Opposite Telone Exchange Bulawayo Referral: Cebolozakha Moyo referral number:26081242 *WealthMindsPvtLtd*