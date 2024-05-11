CARRICK CREAGH RESIDENTIAL STANDS FOR SALE. TITLE DEEDS. 4000m² to 6000m² $70/M²

AVAILABLE PROPERTY
● CARRICK CREAGH ESTATE STANDS FOR SALE
● $70USD per square meter
● Choice of 10 stands
● Measuring 4000m² to 6000m²
● Gated community
● 24/7 security
● Secure environment
● Fully serviced area
● Approximately 18km from Harare CBD
DESTINATION
Carrick Creagh Estate is a gloomy neighbourhood located in Borrowdale and bordered with upmarket places like Greystone Park, etc. This is where the 'rich people hide' in their jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring mansions, spectacular structures with the finest finishings; transcendental decorative texture and optics — all built to enjoy the beauty of life. Scenically manicured landscaping decorates the place and charge the atmosphere with splendor. The hills and the valleys makes up stunning views. All essentials are there to make it a spectacular place to live with a family.
FEATURES
● Tarred and paved roads
● Zesa electricity installed
● Borehole installed on each stand (60meters deep)
● Secured with cameras
LOCATION AND ACCESS
A tranquil location it is, away from the chaos of the city and not too far away. Nestled to the north of the capital, quiet and serene environment. It is reached via A2 road/ED Munangagwa road.
PAPERWORK AVAILABLE
● TITLE DEEDS
PRICE
● Asking for:-
$70USD PER SQUARE METER
● 4000m² costs $280,000USD
VIEWING ARRANGEMENTS
● Contact your Realtor (mrs) Esther on +263783896872
https://wa.me/message/JESRFB67SNUJJ1
● Or send an email on:- ester@compacthomes.net or estermaseko0@gmail.com
● Also do like and follow my facebook page(link below):- Realtorsales & Management
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069822301043&mibextid=ZbWKwL