Our CCTV surveillance cameras keep track of the interior and exterior of a property and give real-time 24/7 viewing access. With all these benefits, surveillance system has become a must in a society where there is an increase in the crime rate. We offer a wide range of CCTV surveillance system.
Are you worried about the security of your premises whilst you are away? Remote monitoring may be the solution you are searching for. Remote viewing allows you to monitor your premises wherever you are through your cell phone once the cameras are installed at your premises from as little as $200
Contact us on 078 294 2570