Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Certificate in ECD (Facilitation and Management)

Certificate in ECD (Facilitation and Management)
$250
Buy with Cash
NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY: Centre for Continuing Education is now accepting applications for the September 2023 Intake of the Certificate in Early Childhood Development (Facilitation and Management) short course. Minimum Requirements: Secondary Education or Equivalent. Course Duration: 6 months Target Population: We welcome applicants from various backgrounds, including: • Assistant ECD facilitators • ECD directors • Individuals interested in opening ECD centres • Youths who want to start programs for 0-8 year-olds • NGOs involved with children • Child minders • Caregivers For more information contact: 0713225313
Buy with Cash

Reviews

Reviews (0)

Feedback