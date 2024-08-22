Certificate in ECD (Facilitation and Management)
$250NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY: Centre for Continuing Education is now accepting applications for the September 2023 Intake of the Certificate in Early Childhood Development (Facilitation and Management) short course.
Minimum Requirements: Secondary Education or Equivalent.
Course Duration: 6 months
Target Population: We welcome applicants from various backgrounds, including:
• Assistant ECD facilitators
• ECD directors
• Individuals interested in opening ECD centres
• Youths who want to start programs for 0-8 year-olds
• NGOs involved with children
• Child minders
• Caregivers
For more information contact: 0713225313