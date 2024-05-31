Certificate in ECD Facilitation & Management

JUNE 2023 Intake in (Certificate in Early Childhood Development Short Course)
*LUPANE STATE UNIVERSITY (LSU) is inviting for the JUNE 2023 Intake applications for the certificate in ECD course. * REGISTRATION IS IN PROCESS. * DURATION 6(six) months WHO SHOULD APPLY: 1) Assistant ECD facilitators. 2) People who wish to open ECD centres. 3) Youths WHO want to start programs for 0-8- year olds. INTERESTED PLEASE USE CONTACTS BELOW: 1) Visit us @ 2nd floor CBZ House CNR Fife street &;10th Avenue Bulawayo. 2) Email: lsucce@isu.ac.zw 3)Tel: +263 292 634 56/73770 Cell: : ±263 775 233842/712590140 4) Website: www lsu.ac.zw FOR MORE INFORMATION WHATSAPP: 0713225313