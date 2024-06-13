🏡*CHISIPITE PROPERTY FOR SALE * ❇️Price $380 000 🟢On 2000sqm ☑️Title Deeds Available Khalida Realty is delighted to present this rare gem in the heart of Chisipite. A neat property with beautiful landscaping and a well maintained garden. A moden, executive and neat 4 bedroom property that offers the following features; 🟢Swimming Pool ❇️Borehole plus 5000L water tank 🟢4 bedroomed house, and two bedrooms have en-suite. A very big main bedroom with a Walk in Closet and en-suite. All bedrooms with Built-in Cupboards ❇️Open plan Dining and lounge ❇️Seperate bathroom and toilet 🟢A very big open plan kitchen with an extractor and beautiful Build In Cupboards Extras ❇️Guest wing with 2 bedrooms with bathrooms and open plan kitchen (Cupboards) and lounge ❇️Storeroom 🟢Car port for more than 2 cars 🔴Well paved, walled and gated Welcome Home!!!!!
0783068933