ACIDS, PILES, ULCERS AND STOMACH DISORDERS.
Symptoms
•Itchy around anus
•Lumps around anus
•Pain around anus
•Vomiting / Kurutsa
•Bloating / Kufufutirwa
•Heartburn/ Chirungurira
•Diarrhea / kuchaya kuita manyoka
•Decreased appetite/ kusada kudya
And other related stomach problems
If you're a victim of these symptoms we have the right solution for you. and it only takes less than a week to treat acids, ulcers, piles and other stomach disorders permanently. (JUST ONLY $25)
Say no to operations!!!!!
+263782809028
+263714854758