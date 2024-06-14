Company Registration in Zimbabwe

Contact us if you want to register your business as a company in Zimbabwe. Clouditate offers you advice and required paperwork to legally operate a company in Zimbabwe. Having a registered business in Zimbabwe is very benefitial in many way.

Benefits of registering a company

You get access to funding

The ability to apply for tenders in Zimbabwe

Seperating business and personal finances.

Protect your business name

Appear more proffessional to your clients

Types of companies and their differences

There are two types of companies in Zimbabwe. PLC and PBC.

PLC company

This is the most common form of a company registered in Zimbabwe. It comes with sufficient paper work and it's limited liability structure which makes it more preferable.

Mainly for medium and large businesses

One person cannot own 100% of the company. Accommodates 2 or more people

Can have a maximum of 50 directors

Comprised of directors and sharedholders

Has a certificate, memorandum, articles, CR^ and CR14.

Annual returns are compulsory

Has share capital

Audited financial statements

PBC Company

This is a lesser superior form of a company in Zimbabwe. Quite popular amomng small companies.

mainlt meant for small to medium businesses.

Can accomodate sole traders.

Has a legal persona of it's own aprt from it's owners

Can have a maximum of 20 directors

Ihas an incorporation statement and bylaws

Articles of association are not required

Does not require annual returns, can purchace a members interest

No fiancial statement required.

If you want to register a company in Zimbabwe, PLC or PBC Contact us on 0777221647