Company Registration in Zimbabwe

Benefits of registering a company
- You get access to funding
- The ability to apply for tenders in Zimbabwe
- Seperating business and personal finances.
- Protect your business name
- Appear more proffessional to your clients
Types of companies and their differences
There are two types of companies in Zimbabwe. PLC and PBC.
PLC company
This is the most common form of a company registered in Zimbabwe. It comes with sufficient paper work and it's limited liability structure which makes it more preferable.
- Mainly for medium and large businesses
- One person cannot own 100% of the company. Accommodates 2 or more people
- Can have a maximum of 50 directors
- Comprised of directors and sharedholders
- Has a certificate, memorandum, articles, CR^ and CR14.
- Annual returns are compulsory
- Has share capital
- Audited financial statements
PBC Company
This is a lesser superior form of a company in Zimbabwe. Quite popular amomng small companies.
- mainlt meant for small to medium businesses.
- Can accomodate sole traders.
- Has a legal persona of it's own aprt from it's owners
- Can have a maximum of 20 directors
- Ihas an incorporation statement and bylaws
- Articles of association are not required
- Does not require annual returns, can purchace a members interest
- No fiancial statement required.
