Defensive Driving School

JUNIOR DRIVING SCHOOL IS NOW CERTIFIED TO OFFER DEFENSIVE DRIVING COURSE!
As Junior Driving School we are happy to announce that we are now certified to offer the highly sought-after Defensive Driving Course.
The Defensive Driving Course is designed to equip drivers with essential skills, knowledge, and techniques to be safe and responsible on the road. It focuses on promoting defensive driving habits, hazard recognition, risk management, and proactive decision-making.
With our qualified instructors and comprehensive curriculum, we are committed to provide top-quality training that will benefit both experienced drivers looking to enhance their skills as well as newly licensed individuals seeking to establish a solid foundation in defensive driving. This is a wonderful opportunity to improve your driving skills and ensure the safety of yourself, your passengers, and others on the road.