Factory Direct Supply CAS 28578-16-7 PMK ethyl glycidate PMK powder

Hello, this is Iris from Hoyan Pharmaceutical (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. We can supply many kinds of raw materials and pharmaceuticaintermediates. For long-term cooperation, we can give you a big discount. My whatsapp is+86 19831381159 and my email is sales2@whhoyan.com. I hope I have chance to communicate with you on whatsapp or email. Welcome to your inquiry!

Name: PMK Glycidate

CAS: 28578-16-7

Type: Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Purity: >99%

Appearance: Powder

Packaging Detail: Professional, environmentally friendly, convenient and efficient packaging services will be provided.

0.5kg/1.0kg/2.0kg/5.0kg/Al-foil bag,

25.0 kg/drum or upon customers’ request.

Our Service

Pre-sale Service

1.Fast reply and delivery-----We have stock to support your business.

2.Visit factory------We can show you around our production plant

3.Sample service------You can get a sample of the product you want to buy

After-sale Service

1.Safety delivery--------If any problem during transportation,we will resolve it for you.

2.Quality Assurance------Test report will supply to you.