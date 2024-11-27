Pindula
Great wonders academy📚📚🗃️🖋️📝
We teach online O level subjects to all students doing O level . The subjects we teach are as follows 1. Accounting 2. Economics 3.Busines studies 4 . combined science 5. Mathematics 6. English language 7. Ndebele language . 8. we also help when it comes to CALA projects with great wonders Academy making wonders is guaranteed when it comes to your O levels. All supplementing Private candidates are encouraged to apply , Our lessons are done everyday online through Audios, having homeworks daily on every topics covered ,having Tests every Fridays . Kindly register and reserve your place . for more information you can call or App 0789006630 . Great wonders Academy Together we can make wonders.
