High conversion pmk precursors white pmk powder CAS 28578-16-7

Contact:

Email:alicia@whlwax.com

Wickr:alicialwax

Threema:9TEJNDHB

WhatsApp/Telegram/Signal:+8615207137368

Cas No:28578-16-7

ProName: PMK oil/PMK powder

Molecular Formula:C13H14O5

Appearance:yellow liquid/White powder

Application:research chemicals

DeliveryTime:1-2 days

PackAge:as you request

Port:shanghai\hongkong/shenzhen

ProductionCapacity:4Metric Ton/Week

Purity:99.9 %+

Storage:stay in dry, cool and well-sealed

Transportation:Express for sample orders Sea or air ...

LimitNum:25kgs

Moisture Content:0.01%

Impurity:0.10%

Compound purity:99.7 % min

We supply PMK all over the world especially in Russia, NL,UK,USA, Mexico and Canada by road or air and 100% safe, fast,secure and discreet with undetectable packaging and delivery guaranteed.