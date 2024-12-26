high purity 1-bromo-4-pentene Cas 1119-51-3 safe delivery

Signal/Whats-App/Telegram: +86 13163319327

Wickr/Wire: LwaxPhoebe

Threema:V5RMHDM3

5-Bromo-1-pentene (5BP) is an antitumoral drug that has potent inhibitory activity against the t-cell leukemia cell line and other tumor cells.

Synonyms

1-bromo-4-pentene

4-Pentenyl Bromide

1-Pentene, 5-bromo

5-Bromo-1-pentene

5-Bromopent-1-ene

Common Name 1-bromo-4-pentene

CAS Number 1119-51-3

Molecular Formula C5H9Br

Guarantee 100% safe delivery,free of customs clearance !

safe, fast, secure and discreet package, well Sealed, with normal products statement on parcel!

Overseas warehouse Australia,Canada,Germany,Holland,Russia,USA

Sample Available, 1000KG Bulk Quantity on Stock!