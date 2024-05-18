Horticultural Production Workshop

Herbs

1. Rosemary2. Parsley3. Mint

Veggies

1. Green cabbage2. Tomatoes3. OnionsEach participant will get a detailed handout after the training as well as a Certificate of Attendance.Refreshments and Transport from Harare CBD will be provided.Starter packs will be provided at an additional cost and it comprises of seeds, organic fertiliser, herbicide and pesticide...Venue: Peta Demo Plot Amandas ConcessionDate: 27 May 2023Investment fee: US$2540% Discount for Peta Agro 52 Courses Participants (present and previous classes)Only 20 participants will be accommodated, register now!

To register contact us:

wa.me/263773868946 (Ruva)wa.me/263784943058 (Proggy)