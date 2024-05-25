HP 250 G9 Laptop

The HP 250 G9 Notebook PC is the perfect choice for students, professionals, and anyone who needs a reliable and affordable laptop. With an entry-level Intel Celeron processor, 256GB SSD, and 4GB RAM, the HP 250 G9 can handle even the everyday school tasks for typical students.
The 15.6-inch HD display provides stunning visuals, and the Windows 11 Home operating system makes it easy to get started.
Features:
- Intel Celeron CPU
- 256GB SSD
- 4GB RAM
- 15.6-inch HD display
- Windows 11 Home operating system
Benefits:
- Powerful performance for even the most demanding tasks
- Fast boot times and responsiveness with the SSD
- Plenty of storage space for all your files and photos
- Stunning visuals with the HD display
- Easy to use with the Windows 11 Home operating system
Warranty:
The HP 250 G9 Notebook PC comes with a one-year limited warranty.