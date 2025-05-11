HP LAPTOP 250N45000- 8GB,256SSD,WIN11HOME

Specifications:

– Operating system Windows 11 Home

– Memory DDR4-2933 MHz

– RAM 8 GB (1 x 8 GB)

– Note on standard memory

– Transfer speeds up to 2933 MT/s.

– Memory Slots 2 SODIMM

– Internal Storage 256 GB PCIe® NVMe

– SSD Storage Type SSD

– Intel® Celeron® N4500

– Processor (up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency, 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores, 2 threads )

– Processor family Intel®– Celeron® processor

– Weight Starting at 1.74 kg

– Screen size (diagonal) 39.6 cm (15.6 in) 15.6 (39 in) FHD (1920 x 1080) display .6 cm), SVA, narrow bezel, anti-reflective, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

– Gamut 45% NTSC

– Brightness 250 nits

– Minimum Dimensions (W x D x H) 35.8 × 24.2 × 1, 99 cm

– Graphics Integrated Graphics (integrated)

– Intel® UHD Graphics

– Battery type HP Long Life 3-cell, 41 Wh

– Lithium-Ion Note on battery life

– Power HP Smart 45W

External– AC Power Adapter5

– Keyboard Full-size keyboard with numeric keypad

– Pointing device

– Touchpad supporting multi-touch gestures, taps enabled by default Sound Dual stereo speakers, dual array microphones Camera 720p HD camera Ports 2 SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-A with 5 Gbps signalling rate 1 SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-C® with 5 Gbps signalling rate 1 RJ-45 1 Headphone/microphone combo 1 HDMI 1.4b 1 AC power supply6 Wireless Combo Realtek RTL8822CE 802.