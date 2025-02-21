Infinix Hot 40i (128GB, 4GB)

Pindula
The Infinix Hot 40i boasts 4GB RAM, expandable to 8GB with virtual RAM, for smooth multitasking. Store all your essentials on 128GB of storage. This budget-friendly phone is perfect for everyday use, capturing photos and videos with its dual rear camera and 32MP front camera. It also features a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM4GB
  • Extended RAM4GB
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Fast Charge18W
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Back Camera50 Megapixels
  • Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
  • ProcessorUnisoc T606 (12 nm)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13
  • Display6.6 inches
  • Colours Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starfall Green
  • ModelHot 40i
  • Release DateDec 2023

