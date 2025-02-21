The Infinix Hot 40i boasts 4GB RAM, expandable to 8GB with virtual RAM, for smooth multitasking. Store all your essentials on 128GB of storage. This budget-friendly phone is perfect for everyday use, capturing photos and videos with its dual rear camera and 32MP front camera. It also features a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.
Infinix Hot 40i (128GB, 4GB)
128GB
4GB
5000 mAh
50 Megapixels
$124.00
In Stock
Full Specifications
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Extended RAM4GB
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ Fast Charge18W
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
- ➤ ProcessorUnisoc T606 (12 nm)
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Display6.6 inches
- ➤ Colours Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starfall Green
- ➤ ModelHot 40i
- ➤ Release DateDec 2023