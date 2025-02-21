Pindula
Infinix Hot 40i (128GB, 8GB)

128GB
8GB
5000 mAh
50 Megapixels
Infinix Hot 40i (128GB, 8GB)
$144.00
This Infinix Hot 40i packs a punch with 8GB of RAM, expandable to 16GB with virtual RAM, and 128GB of storage. This lets you run multiple apps smoothly and store your games, photos, and videos without worry. It also boasts a large display, dual camera system with 50Megapixels at the back and 32 megapixels powerful front camera. The battery is long-lasting with 5000mAh capactiy and 18W fast charging.

Full Specifications

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM8GB
  • Extended RAM8GB
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Fast Charge18W
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Back Camera50 Megapixels
  • Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
  • ProcessorUnisoc T606 (12 nm)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13
  • Display6.6 inches
  • Colours Starlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starfall Green
  • ModelHot 40i
  • Release DateDecember 2023

