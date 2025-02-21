Infinix Hot 40i (128GB, 8GB)

This Infinix Hot 40i packs a punch with 8GB of RAM, expandable to 16GB with virtual RAM, and 128GB of storage. This lets you run multiple apps smoothly and store your games, photos, and videos without worry. It also boasts a large display, dual camera system with 50Megapixels at the back and 32 megapixels powerful front camera. The battery is long-lasting with 5000mAh capactiy and 18W fast charging.