Great 50MP Camera, NFC, 18W charging
Infinix Hot 40i (256GB, 8GB)
256GB
8GB
5000 mAh
50 Megapixels
$159.00
In Stock
Full Specifications
- ➤ Storage Memory256GB
- ➤ RAM8GB
- ➤ Extended RAM8GB
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ Fast Charge18W
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
- ➤ ProcessorUnisoc T606
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Display6.6 inches
- ➤ ColoursStarlit Black, Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starfall Green
- ➤ ModelHot 40i
- ➤ Release DateDec 2023