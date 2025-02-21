Dual Speak sound by JBL, 45W Fast Charging, 120Hz display refresh rate, 64MP camera system
Infinix Note 30 (128GB, 8GB)
128GB
8GB
5000 mAh
64 Megapixels
$169.00
In Stock
Make Order
Cash on Delivery
Zero Deposit Credit Options
Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.
Delivery throughout Zimbabwe
$0 /mo3 monthsApply for 3 months
$0 /mo6 monthsApply for 6 months
Full Specifications
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ RAM8GB
- ➤ Extended RAM8GB
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ Fast Charge45W
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera64 Megapixels
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera16 Megapixels
- ➤ ProcessorMediatek Helio G99 (6nm)
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Display6.78 inches
- ➤ ColoursObsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold
- ➤ ModelNote 30
- ➤ Release DateMay 2023