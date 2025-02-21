Infinix Smart 8 (128GB, 4GB)

Pindula
128GB
4GB
5000 mAh
13 Megapixels
This Infinix Smart 8 offers ample storage at 128GB and smooth multitasking with 4GB RAM, expandable to 8GB for demanding tasks. Its long-lasting 5000mAh battery keeps you powered up, and 10W charging ensures quick refills.

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM4GB
  • Extended RAM4GB
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Fast Charge10W
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Back Camera13 Megapixels
  • Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
  • ProcessorUnisoc T606 (12 nm)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13
  • Display6.6 inches
  • ColoursTimber Black, Shiny Gold, Crystal Green, Galaxy White
  • ModelSmart 8
  • Release DateNovember 2023

