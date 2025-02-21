This Infinix Smart 8 offers ample storage at 128GB and smooth multitasking with 4GB RAM, expandable to 8GB for demanding tasks. Its long-lasting 5000mAh battery keeps you powered up, and 10W charging ensures quick refills.
Infinix Smart 8 (128GB, 4GB)
128GB
4GB
5000 mAh
13 Megapixels
$107.00
In Stock
Cash on Delivery
Zero Deposit Credit Options
Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.
Delivery throughout Zimbabwe
$0 /mo3 monthsApply for 3 months
$0 /mo6 monthsApply for 6 months
Full Specifications
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Extended RAM4GB
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ Fast Charge10W
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera13 Megapixels
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
- ➤ ProcessorUnisoc T606 (12 nm)
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Display6.6 inches
- ➤ ColoursTimber Black, Shiny Gold, Crystal Green, Galaxy White
- ➤ ModelSmart 8
- ➤ Release DateNovember 2023