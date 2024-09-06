𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 - 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤
$8.25𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬
Interlocking Rubber floor tiles are available as interlocking tiles, providing a high-quality, slip-resistant floor covering for any high-traffic area.
¶ $8.25 per square metre
¶ Edge Strips are $4.5 each
¶ A small amount will be required for transportation
¶ Delivery takes 4 days
¶ Coloured tiles can be made according to order at $25 per Sq metre.
They are available in thickness: 5 mm (500 x 500 mm)
Typical applications include car service centres, tyre fitment centres, gyms, kitchens, work areas or pedestrian areas in airports and train stations.
Features & Benefits:
- Used in highly traversed areas.
- Slip resistant
- Interlocking system makes installing tiles simple
- Replace individual tiles as required - not the whole floor!
- Easy to clean