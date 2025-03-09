itel A18 smartphone has 32Gb storage and 1GB ram
itel A18 (32GB, 1GB)
32GB
1GB
2500 mAh
5 Megapixels
$89.00
In Stock
- ➤ Storage Memory32GB
- ➤ RAM1GB
- ➤ Extended RAMnone
- ➤ Battery Size2500 mAh
- ➤ Fast Chargenone
- ➤ Network3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera5 Megapixels
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera0.3 megapixels
- ➤ ProcessorUNiSOC SC9831E
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 10
- ➤ Display5.0 inches
- ➤ Coloursblack, blue
- ➤ Modela18
- ➤ Release DateOctober 2022