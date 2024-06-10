The itel P40 Plus comes with a massive 7000 mAh battery - the largest battery in an itel phone so far. This means extra long battery life before you need to recharge.
With this phone, you don't need to buy a battery bank, saving you money!
This phone was released n June 2023 and is a variation of the itel P40 standard https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-p40-22-202305071655211564/
Full Specifications
- Battery:7000 mAh with 18W Fast Charging
- Storage:128GB Built-in
- Memory:4GB RAM (plus 3GB extended RAM) to make it 7GB total
- Back Camera:13 megapixels
- Front selfie camera: 8 MP
- Screen:6.6 inches display, with 60 Hz refresh rate
- Security: Face Unlock/Fingerprint
- Operating system: Android 13
- Processor: Octa-core 1.6 GHz