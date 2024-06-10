The itel P40 Plus comes with a massive 7000 mAh battery - the largest battery in an itel phone so far. This means extra long battery life before you need to recharge.

With this phone, you don't need to buy a battery bank, saving you money!

This phone was released n June 2023 and is a variation of the itel P40 standard https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-p40-22-202305071655211564/

Full Specifications