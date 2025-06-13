HomeMarketItel
Image 0

1/4

itel P55 (128GB, 4GB)

$105
In Stock
Buy Now

Cash on Delivery

Credit Options

Sold By: Itel Zimbabwe

Itel Zimbabwe

Pindula verified

itel P55

Features & Specs

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM4GB
  • Extended RAM8GB

Show all specs

Related

Open ShopWhatsAppMessageBuy Now
Feedback