Itel S23 📱 - 128GB, 4GB RAM, 50MP Camera

Buy with Cash

The latest itel S23 comes with a staggering 128GB of storage. It's RAM is 4GB, which is extended to 8GB by an additional 4GB RAM.

It also comes with a large 5000 mAh battery which is great for Zimbabwe's load-shedding and unplanned ZESA power cuts.

Full Specifications

  • Storage Memory: 128GB
  • RAM: 4GB (plus 4GB extended)
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Back Camera: 50MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Screen: 6.6 inch HD+ with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Octa Core 
  • White colour

For the 8GB RAM version,k please click this link: https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-s23-22-20230608161024425383/ 

$110
