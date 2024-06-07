Itel S23 📱 - 128GB, 4GB RAM, 50MP Camera

The latest itel S23 comes with a staggering 128GB of storage. It's RAM is 4GB, which is extended to 8GB by an additional 4GB RAM.
It also comes with a large 5000 mAh battery which is great for Zimbabwe's load-shedding and unplanned ZESA power cuts.
Full Specifications
- Storage Memory: 128GB
- RAM: 4GB (plus 4GB extended)
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Back Camera: 50MP
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Screen: 6.6 inch HD+ with 90Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Octa Core
- White colour
For the 8GB RAM version,k please click this link: https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-s23-22-20230608161024425383/