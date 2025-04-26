itel S24 (256GB)

Network:
- Supports GSM, HSPA, and LTE technologies.
Launch:
- Announced on March 29, 2024.
- Available and released in April 2024.
Body:
- Dimensions: 8.3 mm thickness.
- Weight: 192 g (6.77 oz).
- Dual SIM with Nano-SIM cards.
Display:
- Type: IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 480 nits.
- Size: 6.6 inches (104.6 cm2).
- Resolution: 720 x 1612 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio (~267 ppi density).
Platform:
- Operating System: Android 13.
- Chipset: Mediatek Helio G91 Ultra.
- CPU: Octa-core processor with 2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 and 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores.
- GPU: Mali-G52 MC2.
Memory:
- Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot).
- Internal storage options: 256GB with 8GB RAM.
- Uses eMMC 5.1 storage technology.
Main Camera:
- Single camera with 108 MP, f/1.6, wide lens.
- Auxiliary lens: 0.08 MP.- Features LED flash.
- Video recording at 1080p@30fps.
Selfie Camera:
- Single camera with 8 MP resolution.
- Video recording available.
Sound:
- Loudspeaker included.
- 3.5mm headphone jack present.
Connectivity:
- WLAN: Yes.
- Bluetooth: Yes.
- Positioning: GPS.
- NFC: No.
- Radio: Specifications not specified.
- USB: USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG support.
Sensors:
- Fingerprint sensor mounted on the side.
- Unspecified additional sensors.
Battery:
- Type: 5000 mAh non-removable battery.
- Charging: 18W wired charging, supports bypass charging, advertised as 50% in 40 minutes.
Miscellaneous:
- Colors available: Dawn White, Coastline Blue, Starry Black.