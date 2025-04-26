itel S24 (256GB)

Cash on Delivery

Network:

- Supports GSM, HSPA, and LTE technologies.

Launch:

- Announced on March 29, 2024.

- Available and released in April 2024.

Body:

- Dimensions: 8.3 mm thickness.

- Weight: 192 g (6.77 oz).

- Dual SIM with Nano-SIM cards.

Display:

- Type: IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 480 nits.

- Size: 6.6 inches (104.6 cm2).

- Resolution: 720 x 1612 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio (~267 ppi density).

Platform:

- Operating System: Android 13.

- Chipset: Mediatek Helio G91 Ultra.

- CPU: Octa-core processor with 2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 and 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores.

- GPU: Mali-G52 MC2.

Memory:

- Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot).

- Internal storage options: 256GB with 8GB RAM.

- Uses eMMC 5.1 storage technology.

Main Camera:

- Single camera with 108 MP, f/1.6, wide lens.

- Auxiliary lens: 0.08 MP.- Features LED flash.

- Video recording at 1080p@30fps.

Selfie Camera:

- Single camera with 8 MP resolution.

- Video recording available.

Sound:

- Loudspeaker included.

- 3.5mm headphone jack present.

Connectivity:

- WLAN: Yes.

- Bluetooth: Yes.

- Positioning: GPS.

- NFC: No.

- Radio: Specifications not specified.

- USB: USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG support.

Sensors:

- Fingerprint sensor mounted on the side.

- Unspecified additional sensors.

Battery:

- Type: 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

- Charging: 18W wired charging, supports bypass charging, advertised as 50% in 40 minutes.

Miscellaneous:

- Colors available: Dawn White, Coastline Blue, Starry Black.