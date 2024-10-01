MashcoFeeds

*MashCo Feeds*

We are buying Grains ( *chibage* ) both new stock and old stock

Soyabeans $470 per tonne

White maize $260 per tonne

Yello maize $230 per tonne

Wheat premium $360 per tonne

Maize stuckburn ( Chibage chakaora kana kupfukutwa $200 per tonne )

Cash on Collection Mari ipapo ipapo pamusha penyu .

Preferably 10 tonnes and above

Distance is not a barrier tinouya kwese in Zimbabwe .

Join our WhatsApp group

https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dvc5kwbNiwo7pVtIPvIy7H

Call or text

+263789099681

App directly :

wa.me/263789099681