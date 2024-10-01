MashcoFeeds

*MashCo Feeds*
We are buying Grains ( *chibage* ) both new stock and old stock
Soyabeans $470 per tonne
White maize $260 per tonne
Yello maize $230 per tonne
Wheat premium $360 per tonne
Maize stuckburn ( Chibage chakaora kana kupfukutwa $200 per tonne )
Cash on Collection Mari ipapo ipapo pamusha penyu .
Preferably 10 tonnes and above
Distance is not a barrier tinouya kwese in Zimbabwe .
Join our WhatsApp group
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dvc5kwbNiwo7pVtIPvIy7H
Call or text
+263789099681
App directly :
wa.me/263789099681